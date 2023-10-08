Olympiad Research LP Raises Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATY has been the topic of several recent research reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

CATY opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.