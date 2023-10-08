Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Omega Flex Trading Up 0.6 %

OFLX opened at $78.57 on Thursday. Omega Flex has a 1-year low of $76.74 and a 1-year high of $128.51. The company has a market capitalization of $792.77 million, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.87.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter.

Omega Flex Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the second quarter worth $361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 44.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 24.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 197.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 37.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading

