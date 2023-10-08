Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Omeros Stock Performance

Shares of OMER stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. Omeros has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $7.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omeros by 258.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omeros by 344.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 883,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 188.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 797,034 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 98.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 621,819 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

