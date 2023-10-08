Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

OOMA stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Ooma has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.30 million, a P/E ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ooma by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

