Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $109.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.54. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

