Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 3.9% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL opened at $109.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

