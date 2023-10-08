Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lowered by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,568 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $109.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.