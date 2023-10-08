OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSUR. TheStreet downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

OSUR opened at $5.70 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

