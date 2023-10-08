Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,869,000 after buying an additional 306,660,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,903,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,395,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,219,000 after buying an additional 4,224,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock worth $49,101,832. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

