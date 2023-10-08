Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PKBK opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Parke Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $196.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 37.33% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 156,200.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth $99,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.