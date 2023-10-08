Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 24.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.66%.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

See Also

