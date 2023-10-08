Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Patrick Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $71.59 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.40 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 151,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 151,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

