PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,154 shares during the period. Portland General Electric makes up approximately 8.5% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

