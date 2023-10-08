PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Has $11.09 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,659 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital comprises about 9.1% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

