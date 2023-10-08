PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Has $3.54 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,862 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 2.9% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.