Patten Group Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. owned 0.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 517,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $92.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.77 and a fifty-two week high of $101.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.22.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

