Patten Group Inc. Buys 1,321 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 129.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $142.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.04.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DG opened at $103.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $102.47 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

