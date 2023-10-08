Patten Group Inc. Buys 8,384 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.58. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $86.59 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

