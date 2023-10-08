Patten Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.22 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.05. The stock has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

