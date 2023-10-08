Patten Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $71.27 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.