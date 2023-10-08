Patten Group Inc. Has $2.47 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYK opened at $265.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $203.23 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

