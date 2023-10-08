Patten Group Inc. Has $740,000 Stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNSR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000.

SNSR opened at $30.66 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $35.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.31 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

