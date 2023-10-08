Patten Group Inc. Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,743,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after buying an additional 93,458 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $35.76.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

