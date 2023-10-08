Patten Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dollar General by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.04.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $103.67 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $102.47 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.83.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.