Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,868,000 after buying an additional 218,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after buying an additional 1,716,930 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,306,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,779,000 after acquiring an additional 92,011 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,301,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 817,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,048,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,921,000 after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

