Patten Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $235.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $252.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.43. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

