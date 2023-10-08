Patten Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,212,000. Whelan Financial raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.