Patten Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,750,643,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,209 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.07 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

