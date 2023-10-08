Patten Group Inc. Purchases 1,261 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 16,220 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $53.48 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

