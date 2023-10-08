Patten Group Inc. Raises Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

