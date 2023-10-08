Patten Group Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $364.70 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

