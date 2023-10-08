Patten Group Inc. Sells 263 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $46.95 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.