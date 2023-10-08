Patten Group Inc. Sells 689 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $14,787,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 186.9% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $145.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.14 and a 1 year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.42.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

