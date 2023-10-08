PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.38.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. PayPal has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

