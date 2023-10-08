PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $609.13 million, a P/E ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 1.62.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $37.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,024.91%.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at $203,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

