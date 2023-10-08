PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $160.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $220.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. &PARTNERS grew its position in PepsiCo by 19.5% in the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 15.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

