Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

PRDO stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 742,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,861,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 742,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,861,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,388. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 182.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 46.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.