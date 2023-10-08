Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.30.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,680. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.