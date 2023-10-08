Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.27.

NYSE:PSX opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $88.64 and a one year high of $125.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

