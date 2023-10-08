Phillips 66 (PSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on December 1st

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Phillips 66 has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Phillips 66 has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $13.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

NYSE:PSX opened at $109.19 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $88.64 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

