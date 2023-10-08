Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Photronics Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.21. Photronics has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.
