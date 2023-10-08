Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Photronics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.21. Photronics has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Photronics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Photronics during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Photronics by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Photronics by 19.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 430,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.