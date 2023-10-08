Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DOC opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.05%.

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,518.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.