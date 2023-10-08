Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

