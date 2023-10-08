Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) is PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s Largest Position

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,659 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital comprises about 9.1% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNW opened at $72.36 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

