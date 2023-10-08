Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3,944.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $237.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.