Plancorp LLC Acquires 40 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $963,542,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $288.23 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.33 and a 200-day moving average of $272.36.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.11.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

