Plancorp LLC Buys 271 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $268,923,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $397.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

