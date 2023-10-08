Plancorp LLC Cuts Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Plancorp LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,533 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 2.6% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $49,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 636,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,308,000 after purchasing an additional 77,791 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,407 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

