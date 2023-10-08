Plancorp LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Plancorp LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $157.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.55. The stock has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.65.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

