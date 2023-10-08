Plancorp LLC Has $13.25 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Plancorp LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,350 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

